Challenge to Cawthorn's candidacy ends, but it might not be the last

RALEIGH — A formal examination of whether North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is disqualified to run for Congress based on the U.S. Constitution won't occur because redistricting changes have moved the location of the district he sought to represent, a state election official said Thursday.

But the disclosure doesn't mean additional candidate challenges this year against Cawthorn are snuffed out, according to a group that helped instigated them. The first-term Republican has been the focus of complaints filed by roughly a dozen voters living in what was supposed to be the 13th Congressional District that Cawthorn had chosen for his candidacy.

The voters contend Cawthorn fails to comply with a portion of a post-Civil War amendment to the Constitution pertaining to insurrections. They say Cawthorn’s involvement in the January 2021 rally that supported then-President Donald Trump and preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, along with other information, provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection.

Cawthorn said that portion of the 14th Amendment doesn't apply and that he has “never engaged in, or would ever engage in, an insurrection against the United States.”