'Changing the rules': Transition to mass vaccination sites irks N.C. health systems

“As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine," she said. "We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right."

The North Carolina Healthcare Association, a lobbying group for hospitals, sent Gov. Roy Cooper a letter on Monday criticizing what it views as ever-changing guidance and lack of a clear plan from his administration.

“The responsibility to successfully vaccinate the state’s residents has largely fallen to our state’s hospitals without a clear and consistent plan from the state or the necessary resources for success,” association CEO Stephen Lawler wrote.

The recent acceleration of vaccine administration already has bumped North Carolina from one of the 10 slowest states in the country per capita to the middle of the pack over the last 10 days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cohen has repeatedly emphasized the state's desire to lay a strong foundation by making vaccines available in all 100 counties. This partly contributed to North Carolina's slow rollout and a heightened desire by the Democratic governor to accelerate vaccinations.