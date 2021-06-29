N.C. eviction moratorium nears end — but tenants still protected, thanks to CDC

“This policy was originally an act of COVID and it became an act of the state, and I think it was hampering and preventing people from being able to rent," Folwell said.

He noted other states have ended their eviction moratoriums. He called Tuesday's vote to end the state moratorium directive "one step towards getting back to normalcy.”

The North Carolina Association of Realtors had urged Cooper to let the statewide moratorium order expire and was pleased Republican members of the Council of State moved to end it.

“It is time to allow housing providers to participate in the economic recovery that has been afforded to so many other struggling industries,” the group said in a statement.

North Carolinians facing the threat of eviction and unsure of whether they can remain in their homes through July 31 can call 800-569-4287 to seek housing counseling. To qualify for federal eviction protections, tenants must have made less than $99,000 in 2020 or expect to earn less than that amount this year. The income threshold for those who file their taxes jointly is $198,000. Tenants can also qualify to remain in their homes if they’ve received a stimulus check or not been required to report income to the Internal Revenue Service.

Additionally, those seeking eviction protection must verify they cannot pay their full rent or make a full housing payment because their household income has gone down substantially, they’ve been laid off from work, their work hours or wages have been cut or they have extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

