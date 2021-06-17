Charged debate: Sponsors defend N.C. energy bill while Cooper pans it

The measure would direct subsidiaries of Charlotte-based Duke Energy, the state’s dominant electric utility, to retire coal-fired plants at Marshall, Allen, Roxboro, Cliffside and Mayo plants by the end of the decade. Marshall would transition to a plant powered by natural gas, while Allen would go to a combination of solar and battery power.

Many environmental advocates contend the bill would force the state’s energy resources to depend on fossil fuels longer than necessary when alternatives are becoming more plentiful and affordable.

“The bill, while well intentioned, does far too little to transition our state away from coal and towards cleaner sources of power and at too great a cost,” said Greg Andeck of Audubon North Carolina, addressing the House Energy and Public Utilities Committee.

Duke Energy also would be able to seek rate increases in three-year blocks through the state Utilities Commission, rather than year by year. The Charlotte-based utility was unsuccessful two years ago in getting legislative approval for the multiyear idea, which it says can reduce legal costs and provide more predictability.