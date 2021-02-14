Charities hope those who don't need stimulus money share with those who don't get it

RALEIGH — At 83, Julia Williams and her husband are not shopping for new cars, clothes or home decor, and their expenses have stayed roughly the same throughout the pandemic as they were before it hit.

"We're at the stage where we don't need to be buying more stuff; we need to be getting rid of stuff," Williams said. "I feel very fortunate. I read about all the people hurting and standing in long lines to get some food, and many are in situations that may be much worse than that. There may be people going to bed at night hungry.

"We're still living in our house, and we have things to do to keep us busy."

So when the Raleigh couple — both retired teachers — got a $241 check as part of the federal government's second stimulus package, Williams asked around at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church for suggestions on how to put the money to the best use. Friends offered names of several charities, and the Williamses eventually decided to round up the government check to give an even $100 to each one.

It's impossible to say how many people who received payments from the first or second stimulus packages used any of the money to support charities — or whether they would do so with additional funds that might be forthcoming as Congress considers President Joe Biden's proposed "American Rescue Plan."