Charlotte leaders adopt public safety reforms after activists decry police department changes

Corine Mack, president of Charlotte's NAACP chapter, said the plan failed to tackle implicit bias among police officers and uproot the status quo.

"No matter what we implement, Charlotte still does things the Charlotte way," Mack said in an interview before the City Council meeting. "The things we wanted to implement were going to directly affect how they police. ... Black people are dying and no one is being held accountable."

Cindy Decker, a volunteer coordinator for the police department's Bridge the Difference program, asked the City Council to postpone voting on the report until it was "fully balanced."

"I thought we would have a more complete comprehensive plan that would satisfy all the Charlotte citizens," Decker said. "But I feel this plan is incomplete."

Other members of the community input group said they supported the framework while acknowledging more progress is needed — a perspective echoed among Council members Monday.

"I would like to remind people this is not mission accomplished, and this is not mission complete," Council member Braxton Winston told his colleagues. "We have set out on a course of systemic change, and that has to be a layered approach."