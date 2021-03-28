Charlotte native finds tooth of 11-foot prehistoric beast in South Carolina river

"On all fours, they could look you in the eye," Proulx said.

The bears were so enormous that cave scratchings from them have been found 15 feet from the ground, he said.

Officials at the South Carolina State Museum initially thought the tooth belonged to a prehistoric lion, Proulx said, because of tiny cracks around the tooth. The teeth of prehistoric lions had tiny grooves around them, while short-faced bears had smooth teeth, he said.

The cracks on his bear tooth occurred over the centuries, he said.

Love of fossil searching

Proulx, 25, is an electrical engineer who lives just over the North Carolina line near Carowinds in the Fort Mill, S.C., area.

As a boy, he loved searching for shark teeth in Aurora in Eastern North Carolina.

He couldn't afford diving for fossils until he graduated from the UNC-Charlotte in 2018, he said.

He has since spent 300 hours under water searching for fossils, he said, primarily in the Cooper River and the Meg Ledge, short for Megalodon Ledge off the coast of Wrightsville Beach. The ledge is known for its giant prehistoric Megalodon shark teeth. He dives there with Jet Lag Dive Charters.