Chatham government finally a phone call away as NC county recovers from cyberattack

Chatham County is slowly rebounding from a late October cyberattack that shut down most county functions and temporarily cut off public access to services.

But officials still don't know what caused the Oct. 28 attack that disrupted most of the county's computer network, email and office phones, County Manager Dan LaMontagne said. The specifics won't be released until an investigation is finished, he said.

The shutdown didn't cause any serious data breaches and didn't affect 911 communications or the county's early voting operations. The Oct. 28 cyberattack came just days before Election Day, while early voting was still occurring.

Like other governments, the county had a plan in place in case of an emergency, Montagne said.

"What would you do if you had to go seven days without any of your technology? How would you function?" he said. "That's nice and all, and it has absolutely nothing to do with reality, because you can't fathom how difficult it is until you really are without."

The county was forced to briefly suspend some services while employees had to turn to manual workarounds and paper records until new equipment and software were in place.