Church buildings ordered closed in Charlotte over 'grave' COVID-19 concerns; 3 deaths and 121 cases of coronavirus linked to facilities

Church leaders won't provide a list of attendees so health officials can conduct contact tracing and notify people that they may have been exposed, Harris said. Cases may have spread to five states, according to the order, which doesn't name the states.

"I am not taking this action lightly," Harris said of her order, only the third such action she's taken in her more than 30 years in public health.

"We have taken this action out of an abundance of caution to prevent the COVID-19 virus from further spreading in our community," she said in a statement. "This type of order is rare, but sometimes necessary. It prevents the church from opening or allowing any further gathering, making sure we stop this outbreak from going any further."

Harris said her decision came a day before the church was scheduled to kick off a revival that would have lasted until Oct. 31. No one answered an Observer phone call to the church Saturday.

On Friday, health officials said coronavirus cases connected to the United House of Prayer for All People were found beyond Mecklenburg County — in two people with COVID-19 in Iredell County. A case also was confirmed in Cabarrus County, Harris said Saturday.