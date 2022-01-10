Citing Jan. 6 riot, group thinks Cawthorn reelection bid should be barred

Fein said the Cawthorn challenge will be the first of many they intend to file against other members of Congress associated with the insurrection in the near future.

State law says Cawthorn has the burden to “show by a preponderance of the evidence” that he’s qualified to run.

In response to word of the challenge, Cawthorn spokesperson Luke Ball pointed out that “over 245,000 patriots from western North Carolina elected Congressman Cawthorn to serve them in Washington” — a reference to his November 2020 victory in the current 11th District.

Now “a dozen activists who are comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th amendment for political gain will not distract him from that service,” Ball wrote in an email.

Cawthorn, 26, became the youngest member of Congress after his November 2020 election in the far-western 11th District and has become a social media favorite of Trump supporters. He plans to run in a new congressional district that appears friendlier to Republicans. He formally filed candidacy papers with the State Board of Elections last month, just before filing was suspended while redistricting lawsuits are pending.