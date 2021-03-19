Cleveland County man the latest N.C. resident to be charged in Capitol attack

Harris' attorney, Sam Randall of Charlotte, told the Observer by email Thursday that he could not comment about the case at this time.

Based on the photos filed by prosecutors, Harris, draped in red, white and blue, is easy to spot among the throngs of intruders milling through the Capitol on Jan. 6.

He wore an American flag sweater and a red, white and blue bandanna or mask around his neck. On his head, a Donald Trump ski cap in the same color scheme. He carried a flagpole flying a red, white and blue banner.

According to the FBI affidavit, Harris also wore a Go-Pro camera, which he used to post real-time photos of himself in the Rotunda and other parts of the Capitol.

The FBI said it learned of Harris from an anonymous tipster who reported that he knew someone who had been posting interior photos of the Capitol on his Facebook page.

According to the affidavit, the FBI received additional confirmation of Harris' identity from inside sources — two unidentified witnesses who went with Harris to Washington and picked out their travel companion from the photos they were shown.