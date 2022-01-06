 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Closing arguments set in fast-moving NC redistricting trial
Closing arguments set in fast-moving NC redistricting trial

RALEIGH — The parties in litigation challenging North Carolina's new congressional and legislative districts are getting a final chance to convince judges of their positions.

A panel of three Superior Court judges scheduled closing arguments for Thursday in a fast-moving trial when it comes to redistricting matters.

The judges began taking evidence Monday, and the state Supreme Court told them to rule by early next week, with expected appeals to follow. The state's highest court ordered the trial, and delayed the March primary until May in the meantime.

Voters and advocacy groups who sued Republican legislative leaders say the maps the GOP drew are extreme partisan gerrymanders and diluted the voting power of Black residents. GOP lawmakers contend the maps were lawfully approved and avoided the use of partisan and racial data.

Witnesses have included mathematicians, political scientists and top leaders of the House and Senate's redistricting committees.

