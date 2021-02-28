Community rallies after fire ravages century-old general store in the N.C. mountains

The store off N.C. 194 overlooks the South Fork of the New River, 10 miles south of West Jefferson and 11 miles north of Boone.

Its various owners have sold clothes, food, farm equipment, animal feed, hardware and everything in between since 1914.

It's where crowds have gathered to hear bluegrass musicians and storytellers.

Where Bob Hyatt said he drank moonshine and smoked cigars in the 1980s around the potbelly stove.

Where her mom as a little girl traded eggs for merchandise, Sherry Spotts Herman now of Pennsylvania recalled. Bartering was common at the store back then.

Pawpaw on porch

Everyone who's ever stepped foot in the store has a special memory, and they all continue to pour in online.

Blair Bryant from West Jefferson posted how, as a child, he ate breakfast there with his grandfather and made "so many trips across the field to get candy at the store."

"So sad," Bryant posted. "I can still see my grandfather sitting up on the porch of the store. Prayers to the owners."

"Sad to have lost what is more than a landmark, more like a dear friend," professional storyteller Dianne Hackworth posted.