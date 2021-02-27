'Concerning': In Fayetteville, data shows Black drivers more likely to get pulled over than whites

"There is no directive to my officers other than: Go do your job," she said.

Williams said he doesn't accept the police department's contention that racial profiling is not a factor in some stops.

"I'm not convinced," he said. "It doesn't make sense. I do not believe that Black people are doing all these things (to get pulled over) disproportionately to white people."

Hawkins said that she can't vouch for reports provided by the department to the state before her tenure. She said some information that was included years ago was not accurate, a contention supported by a March 2012 audit by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives that found reports from the department were faulty and distorted.

Some early reports didn't include the types of searches, Hawkins said. Other reports were incomplete because the locations of the stops weren't included.

Hawkins said that since she has been chief, police patrol certain neighborhoods based on crime and traffic complaints from residents, as well as crime data.