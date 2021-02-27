'Concerning': In Fayetteville, data shows Black drivers more likely to get pulled over than whites

FAYETTEVILLE — The "driving while Black" controversy that highlights a racial disparity in law enforcement traffic stops and searches has resurfaced here.
Fayetteville's police chief says her officers are just doing their jobs. The traffic stops mostly happen on heavily-traveled roads and in areas where there have been problems or complaints.
The issue caused an uproar in the community when it first arose in the city about 10 years ago. The percentage of Black drivers stopped and searched was far out of proportion to the general population. At the time, about 75% of vehicles searched by Fayetteville police officers following a traffic stop were driven by Black residents. About 42% of the city's population was Black, according to U.S. Census records.
Policies were changed, and the situation seemed to improve over the next several years.
But some in the community noticed that it has started to get worse again. In some cases, the imbalance seems even more pronounced. One of the major changes — a written consent form that says drivers have the right not to allow consensual searches — is still used by the Fayetteville Police Department.
Local law enforcement agencies are required to submit reports about traffic stops and searches to the state. The State Bureau of Investigation compiles the information and posts it on a website.
A Fayetteville Observer analysis found a disparity between the numbers of Black and white drivers stopped by police officers. The imbalance is even larger among drivers whose vehicles were searched, the analysis shows.
In 2010, 56% of the drivers stopped were Black — a difference of more than 15% above the percentage of white drivers stopped, according to records.
That difference increased to nearly 19% three years later, then decreased to a low of 8% in 2016 before going up to 21% through the first six months of 2020.
Community activist Troy Williams was heavily involved in discussions when the issue was first raised in 2010. He said he has looked at the racial breakdown of drivers pulled over and searched by Fayetteville police over the last several years. Williams, who worked from 1980 to 1987 as an undercover drug officer for the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, said he's worried.
"Anybody looking at the numbers can see," he said, "we're going in reverse."
Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin released a statement after being sent a summary of the reports from the SBI.
"I have both concerns and questions," he said.
Police Chief Gina Hawkins, who has been on the job about three years, is the first minority to serve in the position. She understands the concerns about racism, but says the numbers are misleading.
"There is no directive to my officers other than: Go do your job," she said.
Williams said he doesn't accept the police department's contention that racial profiling is not a factor in some stops.
"I'm not convinced," he said. "It doesn't make sense. I do not believe that Black people are doing all these things (to get pulled over) disproportionately to white people."
Hawkins said that she can't vouch for reports provided by the department to the state before her tenure. She said some information that was included years ago was not accurate, a contention supported by a March 2012 audit by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives that found reports from the department were faulty and distorted.
Some early reports didn't include the types of searches, Hawkins said. Other reports were incomplete because the locations of the stops weren't included.
Hawkins said that since she has been chief, police patrol certain neighborhoods based on crime and traffic complaints from residents, as well as crime data.
"Policing is us trying to make a safe community and maintain order," she said. "As I believe it, and (as) I know our leaders believe it, it's getting input from the community of where do you want us and how do you want us doing it."
Jimmy Buxton Jr., president of the Fayetteville Branch of the NAACP, said he's "a little bit dismayed" to learn that there are still more African American drivers being pulled over than whites.
"When I'm out here driving, I see who is speeding, and it's not just all Blacks," he said.
The issues in Fayetteville are not uncommon. Reports show similar situations across North Carolina, in many southern states and in other areas of the country.
Concerns of systemic racism are so prevalent among Black families that parents often speak about it with their children when they are old enough to drive. The conversation has become known as "The Talk."
City Councilman Johnny Dawkins said the data is concerning. But he doesn't believe that officers are racially profiling drivers.
"I do not believe that African Americans are being targeted," he said. "I think it's hard to tell if a person is Black or white when you are riding by them at night. Now if (police) are in predominantly Black neighborhoods, then you probably will be stopping more African Americans in those neighborhoods.
"I think the numbers are better than they were seven or eight years ago, but it is still concerning."