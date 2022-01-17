Concrete jungle: The giant tree — and a Charlotte couple’s quest to save it

This paper street is small, about 10 feet wide. Newton and Reilly bought their home next to the paper street in September, knowing that the adjacent two-acre lot would one day be developed.

When they learned an apartment complex would come within feet of the tree — and feared construction might kill it — they emailed more than two dozen city officials, environmentalists and representatives for the developers.

In November site plans, officials for Ascent Real Estate Capital made no mention of the tree or saving it.

But that has since changed. December’s drawings said “best practices will be taken in an attempt to preserve the tree.”

Ascent also plans to increase the building’s distance from the tree from 18 feet to 34 feet, according to Caci Jaeger, a partner with the company.

Ascent has asked the city to rezone the property from single-family to mixed use. Jaeger said the company knows mature urban trees are important and it tries to save them, even though that can be difficult.