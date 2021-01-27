Constitution, Green parties no longer recognized by N.C.

RALEIGH — Two small political parties in North Carolina are no longer officially recognized because they failed to meet thresholds for candidate support in November, the State Board of Elections announced on Wednesday.

The Constitution Party of North Carolina and North Carolina Green Party both became official parties in 2018 by meeting those state requirements. That meant they could field candidates on ballots that year and in 2020, and registered voters could affiliate with them.

But neither party qualified to remain recognized because none of their presidential and gubernatorial candidates in North Carolina received at least 2% of the vote.

The state elections board will meet in late February to direct registered voters for both parties — currently more than 9,000 combined — be labeled unaffiliated again.

The Libertarian Party's candidates for governor and president also failed to meet the 2% threshold, but the party says it met another qualification threshold — the party had candidates on ballots in at least 35 states last fall.

The state elections board will consider that extension next month. About 45,000 of the state's nearly 7.1 million voters are registered as Libertarians.