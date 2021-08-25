Controversial bill to increase riot penalties clears N.C. Senate

RALEIGH — The N.C. Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to raise penalties on those who engage in violent protests, bringing the measure just one step away from clearing the General Assembly.

The proposal from Republican House Speaker Tim Moore comes as a response to rioting and looting that took place in Raleigh last year amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Moore and other Republicans say the measure will more forcefully hold criminals accountable.

“What this law is doing is it is keeping our cities safe, our properties safe, while allowing folks to exercise their First Amendment freedoms to protest,” state Sen. Danny Britt, a Robeson County Republican, said during floor debate. He spoke before the bill passed the GOP-controlled Senate on a 25-19 vote split along party lines.

But many Democrats and civil rights groups fear the measure could have a chilling effect on free speech and assembly rights by instilling fear among activists and dissuading them from going into the streets to voice their frustrations.

Among many things, the bill allows business owners to sue people who damaged their property for three times the actual damages they incurred, as well as court costs and attorneys’ fees.