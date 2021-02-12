Controversial incident has NCDOT rethinking how it clears homeless camps

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation says it will take a less aggressive approach to removing people living under its bridges and along its highways after it drew criticism for clearing a homeless camp in Asheville last week.

NCDOT says it will abide by guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that say clearing homeless camps during the pandemic can increase the spread of COVID-19.

Ronald Keeter Jr., NCDOT's chief engineer, said the agency has seen a spike in homeless camps along highway rights of way in all of the state's largest cities. In the past, when the department determined an encampment posed a safety risk to people living there or to passing motorists, it would call the local police or sheriff's office to have the people removed before cleaning up what they leave behind.

Now, Keeter said, the first call will be to local governments.

"We're reaching out to more folks to try to reach a consensus on what we do," he said.