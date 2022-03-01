Cooper administration delivers passionate pitch for Medicaid expansion

Questions and comments on expansion from Republican committee members focused largely on doctor and nursing shortages the state is facing.

The GOP-controlled legislature would have to formally vote to permit expansion. Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, who for years opposed expansion, is now open to it. Many House Republicans remain skeptical, however, and would have to be persuaded that covering an even-larger percentage of state residents with government health care is wise.

GOP Rep. Donny Lambeth, a committee co-chairman, has said a package of health care access initiatives from the committee could come up for a General Assembly vote in September or October.

Other speakers Tuesday made presentations that linked expansion to increased health care industry employment and improved rural communities, where uninsured rates are high.

Reducing “the coverage gap will improve the quality of life of rural North Carolinians in the communities that they call home,” said Patrick Woodie, president of the North Carolina Rural Center.