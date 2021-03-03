Cooper gets his COVID-19 shot, hopes others will do so

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper received a COVID-19 shot Wednesday as the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week has many hopeful that North Carolina, and the country, is turning the corner in the fight against the coronavirus.
The 63-year-old Democratic governor who has long said he'd wait until it was his turn to get vaccinated got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the WakeMed Raleigh Campus. His inoculation came a day after he allowed additional frontline workers, including elected officials, to receive their vaccinations.
The broad cohort of frontline workers ranging from mail carriers to college professors was previously scheduled to begin getting vaccinated next week. Now, with 83,700 Johnson & Johnson single-shot doses coming to North Carolina this week, Cooper moved the group up.
He told reporters Tuesday that he'd be “happy to get any vaccine right now." Cooper also hopes his getting vaccinated will encourage others to do so, too.
“I wanted to come out on the first day that we opened to essential workers to send a signal to them how much I appreciate them but also to encourage them to take a shot," Cooper said at the clinic.
Cooper said he was not aware which doses were available at the clinic before he arrived.
“I didn’t even know which one they had here," he said. "My understanding was they only had Pfizer here, so that’s what I got.”
The governor decided to get his vaccine after a handful of fellow state leaders across the country received their doses. Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, 69, got his shot on Dec. 14. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a 70-year-old Republican, received his first dose Jan. 18. Ohio's Republican governor, Mike DeWine, was vaccinated on Feb. 2 after waiting his turn alongside other residents who are at least 70 years old.
Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccines can be administered with a single dose. President Joe Biden's administration hopes this feature will allow states to expand access to vulnerable groups who lack the desire or ability to return for a second shot three to four weeks after they were first inoculated.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccines can more easily be used to vaccinate people who live in geographically isolated communities that lack ultra-cold storage capacity. The doses are shipped in bundles of 100, making it more accessible than Pfizer's, which come in trays of 1,170.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Johnson & Johnson shots are going out to 43 vaccine providers this week, including five independent pharmacies and three federally-qualified health centers.
Noel Brewer, a UNC-CH behavior scientist, said data shows the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “incredibly effective” at reducing risk of severe health complications if someone is infected with the coronavirus.