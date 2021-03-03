Cooper gets his COVID-19 shot, hopes others will do so

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper received a COVID-19 shot Wednesday as the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week has many hopeful that North Carolina, and the country, is turning the corner in the fight against the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old Democratic governor who has long said he'd wait until it was his turn to get vaccinated got his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the WakeMed Raleigh Campus. His inoculation came a day after he allowed additional frontline workers, including elected officials, to receive their vaccinations.

The broad cohort of frontline workers ranging from mail carriers to college professors was previously scheduled to begin getting vaccinated next week. Now, with 83,700 Johnson & Johnson single-shot doses coming to North Carolina this week, Cooper moved the group up.

He told reporters Tuesday that he'd be “happy to get any vaccine right now." Cooper also hopes his getting vaccinated will encourage others to do so, too.

“I wanted to come out on the first day that we opened to essential workers to send a signal to them how much I appreciate them but also to encourage them to take a shot," Cooper said at the clinic.

Cooper said he was not aware which doses were available at the clinic before he arrived.

