Cooper grants pardon to ex-death row inmate wrongly convicted in 1976 slaying

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper granted a pardon Wednesday to a man who was once on death row for a shopkeeper’s slaying and spent more than 40 years in prison before he was released.

Cooper’s office announced the action in a news release on behalf of Charles Ray Finch.

“Mr. Finch and others who have been wrongly convicted deserve to have that injustice fully and publicly acknowledged,” Cooper said in a news release.

The governor’s action makes Finch eligible to file a claim under state law which allows compensation to people wrongly convicted of felonies.

Finch was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Holloman, who was shot inside his country store on Feb. 13, 1976, in an attempted robbery. Finch was sentenced to die, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, but the N.C. Supreme Court reduced his sentence to life in prison after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state’s death penalty law was unconstitutional.