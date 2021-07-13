Cooper: Mask mandate in schools could return to 'normal' soon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cooper cited the prior CDC language to justify universal face covering at all K-12 public and private schools, while the mandate was lifted in most other settings as vaccination rates increased.

Cooper said Tuesday the state is still making progress in COVID-19 vaccinations — but it’s slowed. In Cabarrus County, where Cooper stopped Tuesday afternoon, 42% of residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot.

He urged all North Carolinians to get inoculated as soon as possible, especially as cases of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 have increased.

“Vaccines are our way out of this,” Cooper said. “When you look at the fact that we have a delta variant, more than 99% of the people who are getting sick or dying now are not vaccinated. Almost every single death is preventable.”

Under the Rowan-Salisbury school board's plan, students and staff are not required to show vaccination cards and can choose whether to wear masks at schools.

The motion was made by board member Travis Allen, who cited vaccine availability and families' freedom of choice for making the change. Allen said he hoped the district would become a “trendsetter” and “give courage” to other school boards to make masks optional.