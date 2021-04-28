Cooper to further ease gathering restrictions, mask wearing in public

RALEIGH — Starting Friday, North Carolinians will be allowed to assemble in larger groups and gather outdoors without having to wear masks.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that the state will soon lift the outdoor mask mandate and boost mass gathering limits to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, which represents a doubling from the current levels.
The Democratic governor's moves comes as officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces outside anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. Under some circumstances, unvaccinated people don't need to be masked outside.
The new guidance from the CDC represents another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in U.S. For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of one another.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday that the easing of restrictions is a return "to the normalcy of before."
The change comes as more than half of U.S. adults — or about 140 million people — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.
Nearly half of adults in North Carolina have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot and more than 39% are fully vaccinated, according to state health department data.
Cooper plans to eliminate social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1 and retire the mask mandate altogether once at least two-thirds of North Carolina adults are at least partially vaccinated.
Hew said Wednesday that masks will still be required indoors and he encouraged people to remain cautious.
“Masks will continue to be required indoors (and) in public places since this virus still can spread easily when we're inside," Cooper said. "Even though we're continuing our dimmer switch approach of easing restrictions, we need to stay vigilant.”
Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, did not provide a date of when she expects the state to hit the two-thirds vaccinated threshold.
“When will that happen, though, is up to North Carolinians and how quickly people get vaccinated,” Cohen said.
State health officials expect to receive more than 222,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. The state also had about 132,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines available as well.
The pace of vaccinations has slowed recently, with supply outpacing demand in many parts of the state.
