Cooper to further ease gathering restrictions, mask wearing in public

RALEIGH — Starting Friday, North Carolinians will be allowed to assemble in larger groups and gather outdoors without having to wear masks.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that the state will soon lift the outdoor mask mandate and boost mass gathering limits to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, which represents a doubling from the current levels.

The Democratic governor's moves comes as officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccinated Americans don’t need to cover their faces outside anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. Under some circumstances, unvaccinated people don't need to be masked outside.

The new guidance from the CDC represents another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in U.S. For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of one another.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday that the easing of restrictions is a return "to the normalcy of before."