Could EMTs help N.C. health staff stretched thin by COVID-19 vaccinations?

DURHAM — As cars lined up in the Cedar Ridge High School parking lot, Orange County EMT John Herrera and other staff were waiting with syringes to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
As an emergency medical technician and volunteer firefighter with the Eno Fire Department, Herrera said he usually fills a supporting role at medical emergencies, keeping patients stable until an ambulance can get there.
As a volunteer in the Orange County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination effort, it's a more "intense" experience, he said.
People seeking vaccinations can wait in line for an hour or more — and no one likes to wait, he said — while volunteers and staff make sure each one gets the necessary information, understands the potential risks of vaccination and gives legal consent.
It helps to stay positive and also inject a little humor into the situation, said Herrera, a former Carrboro alderman.
"I feel like we are fighting a war, and this is one way to win it," he said. "This pandemic is just devastating. I have friends who have died, because they never got the vaccine on time."
EMT vaccination volunteers
It can take 100 people, including volunteers managing traffic and paperwork, to vaccinate roughly 160 people per hour at Orange County's COVID-19 drive-thru clinic, community paramedic Katie Benedyk said.
By redefining the job description of an emergency medical technician, the Health Department and Orange County Emergency Services vastly expanded the number of people who could help roll out the vaccines, officials said.
EMTs only need 200 hours of training to do their job, compared with 1,000 hours for paramedics, but their duties are more limited. The state, for instance, only lets EMTs give shots when patients are experiencing an allergic reaction or an overdose. A paramedic, on the other hand, can administer a range of vaccines and medicines as part of the job.
But there's a "tremendous" shortage of paramedics nationwide, said Joseph Grover, Orange County Emergency Services medical director. That's largely due to their increasing education requirements and lagging salaries, he said, noting that with a little more training, paramedics can become nurses, at least doubling their pay.
In September, he submitted a plan to the state EMS office to use EMTs recruited from Emergency Services, the South Orange Rescue Squad and rural fire departments. In October, the county let EMTs administer the flu vaccine to the public as a practice run.
They were ready when the State Medical Board agreed to a temporary program, Grover said.
By December, EMTs made up roughly 36% of the staff preparing vaccines for distribution and monitoring patients at Orange County's drive-thru clinic. EMTs also made up 45% of the vaccination staff; paramedics, 16% of that group.
Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order letting counties also recruit licensed dentists, retired and out-of-state licensed health care workers and advanced medical students, in addition to skilled but unlicensed volunteers, to administer the vaccine.
Not using EMTs is "shooting ourselves in the foot," Grover said.
"From my perspective, it seems almost counterintuitive that, on the one hand, you're telling me that we train our EMS providers how to give an intramuscular injection for the sickest of the sick patients, but we can't train them to administer a medication for the patient who's requesting a vaccine and is well," he said.