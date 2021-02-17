Could EMTs help N.C. health staff stretched thin by COVID-19 vaccinations?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By redefining the job description of an emergency medical technician, the Health Department and Orange County Emergency Services vastly expanded the number of people who could help roll out the vaccines, officials said.

EMTs only need 200 hours of training to do their job, compared with 1,000 hours for paramedics, but their duties are more limited. The state, for instance, only lets EMTs give shots when patients are experiencing an allergic reaction or an overdose. A paramedic, on the other hand, can administer a range of vaccines and medicines as part of the job.

But there's a "tremendous" shortage of paramedics nationwide, said Joseph Grover, Orange County Emergency Services medical director. That's largely due to their increasing education requirements and lagging salaries, he said, noting that with a little more training, paramedics can become nurses, at least doubling their pay.

In September, he submitted a plan to the state EMS office to use EMTs recruited from Emergency Services, the South Orange Rescue Squad and rural fire departments. In October, the county let EMTs administer the flu vaccine to the public as a practice run.

They were ready when the State Medical Board agreed to a temporary program, Grover said.