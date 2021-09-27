Could patches be the future of COVID-19 vaccines? UNC professor thinks so.

DeSimone said that the patches create a stronger immune response than needles because they deliver the vaccine to the skin rather than the muscle.

"The target cells for vaccines are way more common in our skin than in our muscle," he said. "And that's because of the way we've evolved. You know, if you fall and cut yourself, the first line of defense for avoiding infection is in the skin and those immune cells are the targets for vaccine. There's literally 100 to 1,000 times more per unit volume in the skin than in the muscle."

There could be significant cost savings as well, according to DeSimone's own projections: "I think we can make these patches for less than 10 cents," he said.

DeSimone, striking an optimistic tone, said the ease of transportation of 3D patches could revolutionize the way vaccines are administered.

"We think — and our corporate partners that are emerging think — that the whole direction of this is you're going to receive a vaccine via like Amazon or the U.S. Postal Service in the future," he said.

The patches were tested with a model vaccine, but DeSimone believes they could carry any type of vaccine.