Could patches be the future of COVID-19 vaccines? UNC professor thinks so.

CHAPEL HILL — Scientists at UNC-Chapel Hill and Stanford University say that they've successfully created a 3D-printed vaccine patch that delivers a stronger immunity response than a standard vaccine shot.
The patch, which would be placed on the skin like a Band-Aid, is covered in microneedles that deliver vaccines directly into the skin.
The researchers tested the patches on animals and in a study reported an antibody response 50 times higher than the traditional jab. The patches were applied with thumb pressure for two minutes and then left on the skin for 24 hours, according to the study.
The findings could have a profound impact on the logistical rollout of vaccines in the future, said Joseph DeSimone, a professor of chemical engineering at Stanford University and professor emeritus at UNC.
The patches are virtually painless and could eliminate one of the main reasons people refuse to get vaccines, which is a fear of needles. But more important, DeSimone said, is that they don't require extremely cold temperatures like some vaccines, making them easier and cheaper to ship all over the world.
"I think we're putting too much weight on the traditional way of delivery even in the design stage of vaccines," DeSimone said.
DeSimone said the patch might be ready for human clinical trials in 18 to 14 months. Still, whether the patch will ever be used to deliver COVID-19 vaccines remains to be seen.
DeSimone said that the patches create a stronger immune response than needles because they deliver the vaccine to the skin rather than the muscle.
"The target cells for vaccines are way more common in our skin than in our muscle," he said. "And that's because of the way we've evolved. You know, if you fall and cut yourself, the first line of defense for avoiding infection is in the skin and those immune cells are the targets for vaccine. There's literally 100 to 1,000 times more per unit volume in the skin than in the muscle."
There could be significant cost savings as well, according to DeSimone's own projections: "I think we can make these patches for less than 10 cents," he said.
DeSimone, striking an optimistic tone, said the ease of transportation of 3D patches could revolutionize the way vaccines are administered.
"We think — and our corporate partners that are emerging think — that the whole direction of this is you're going to receive a vaccine via like Amazon or the U.S. Postal Service in the future," he said.
The patches were tested with a model vaccine, but DeSimone believes they could carry any type of vaccine.
The work behind 3D printing of vaccine patches predates the COVID-19 pandemic by a few years. But the struggles of delivering vaccines to the entire world have shown how critical vaccine technology is going forward, DeSimone said.