 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Court: Kinsley can be sued for Ace Speedway's pandemic-related shutdown

  • 0

RALEIGH — The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s secretary of health and human services should not be immune from a lawsuit over the administration’s restrictions on large gatherings in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services temporarily shut down Ace Speedway, a small stock car racetrack in Alamance County, in June 2020 after it repeatedly defied Cooper’s executive order limiting outdoor crowds to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The racetrack filed counterclaims in August, alleging the department unlawfully singled out the business for its acts of protest and violated its employees’ constitutional right to earn a living.

The appeals court unanimously upheld a January 2021 trial court ruling denying a DHHS motion to dismiss Ace Speedway’s claims that the agency selectively enforced the governor’s orders and impeded the racetrack’s ability to make money.

People are also reading…

“This case makes us consider the use of overwhelming power by the state against the individual liberties of its citizens and how that use of power may be challenged,” the judges wrote.

DHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley, whose predecessor filed the 2020 order to close the speedway, argued before the appeals court that executive officials should be immune from civil lawsuits. But the court ruled Ace Speedway’s claims were “sufficient to survive the secretary’s motion to dismiss” the lawsuit.

Three days after Cooper issued an executive order placing a 25-person cap on all outdoor gatherings, Ace Speedway hosted approximately 2,550 spectators for its first race of the season on May 23, 2020. A sign posted on site at a subsequent race that June labeled the 2,000-person gathering a “peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere," the lawsuit states.

When the speedway continued to draw crowds of 1,000 or more, the governor’s office ordered Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson to intervene. After Johnson refused to issue a misdemeanor citation, the Cooper administration declared Ace Speedway an “imminent hazard” for the spread of COVID-19 and called for its closure until the emergency order expired.

A court has yet to rule on the merits of Ace Speedway’s claims. But the panel of three Republican judges drew attention Tuesday to a clause in the state Constitution guaranteeing North Carolinians a right to the “fruits of their labor.” Recent court precedents say the clause is synonymous with the right to earn a living.

The ruling noted that the order to close the racetrack “restricted or otherwise interfered with the lawful operation of a business serving the public."

+2 
Kody Kinsley (copy)

Kinsley

 N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, provided
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

A Green Party lawsuit has revealed details of the bareknuckle tactics as the Democratic Party seeks to prevent the progressive group from siphoning away crucial votes in the race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Trump-backed Republican Ted Budd.

NC Supreme Court OKs speeding up redistricting arguments

NC Supreme Court OKs speeding up redistricting arguments

The North Carolina Supreme Court is speeding up further challenges to the boundaries for the state’s legislative seats and congressional districts. The Democratic majority on the state's highest court agreed on Thursday to hold oral arguments in early or mid-October. The arguments won't alter the district lines for this year’s elections, which are already happening under the challenged maps.

Gasp! Cameron Crazies confused with UNC fans by ‘Jeopardy’ contestant with a cringe-worthy guess

Gasp! Cameron Crazies confused with UNC fans by ‘Jeopardy’ contestant with a cringe-worthy guess

Well, this is awkward. On “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, Duke University’s Cameron Crazies were in the spotlight as part of a clue. They’re the rabid fans who swarm Cameron Indoor Stadium every basketball season and send decibel levels off the charts with their cheers and frenetic bobbing up and down in the stands. “The ‘Cameron Crazies’ are students who show undying support for the university’s ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Polio found in New York wastewater month before confirmed cases emerged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert