'COVID-19 is real.' That's why some in Charlotte wary of vaccine are now getting it.

When Prince looks at the improving statistics, and the sheer number of shots in arms each week, he feels a sense of pride. He's included in those numbers. So is his pharmacy staff.

"We are really helping people and changing their lives and getting them back to normal," Prince said. "A lot of people are just really thankful they were able to find a vaccination place."

'Where are my people?'

During a meeting of the county commissioner's Health and Human Services Committee last week, Harris said the local vaccine breakdown had increased to 22% for African Americans. "But if you look at our percent of African Americans in our overall population, only 9.5% of those individuals have been vaccinated," she said.

Without pause, the health director then listed other demographic shortcomings in a starkly uneven distribution network, where people with internet access, access to a car and childcare resources are poised to stand at the front of the vaccine line.

"The point is we are continuing to see disproportionality in our community, whether that's in the number of cases, the number of deaths or the way the vaccine is getting out into our community," Harris added. "We've still got a lot of work to do there."