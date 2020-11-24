COVID-19-like symptoms reported in North Carolina cats and dogs. What's going on?

Kennel cough is most commonly caused by the bacterium Bordetella bronchiseptica — "which is why kennel cough is often called Bordetella," according to PetsWebMD.com.

Local kennel cough outbreaks "always exist somewhere" because the bacterium spreads so easily when cats or dogs are close together, much like the common cold and humans, Shults said.

This is why you're more likely to see it in pets that go to kennels, dog parks or doggie day-cares.

Charlotte kennel cough outbreak

Charlotte experienced one such kennel cough outbreak this fall, prompting a well-known dog park to post a "safety update" explaining how it works with a dozen local vets on its cleaning protocols. The park, Skiptown CLT, also requires proof of updated Bordetella and other vaccines before dogs can enter its grounds.

The Bordetella vaccine "is the best defense against kennel cough," Skiptown CLT posted on Oct. 22.

"We are also aware that local dog-friendly bars and breweries, as well as private and public dog parks, do not verify vaccines," according to the post.