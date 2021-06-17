COVID-19 paused Mecklenburg's courts. Now, a 3,200-plus DWI backlog awaits.

More than that, the DWI courtroom’s basic organization is drastically different.

Ordinarily, defendants are expected to arrive at the start of their court session, not knowing exactly when — or if — their case will be called.

Under the new system, each defendant is assigned a specific time to arrive in court. For trials, no more than one defendant is in the courtroom at any given time. And even in pleas, which get processed quickly, no more than a small handful of defendants are assigned to the same time slot.

The setup cuts down on crowds and unnecessary waiting. And although the new system is still in its trial period for the next 10 weeks, Osman thinks there’s a chance it could wind up as a permanent solution.

“We think there are now some opportunities to change and improve our processes to make them more efficient,” he said.

On a recent June morning, Osman’s court runs fairly smoothly.

The first trial of the day, a case from August 2019, ends in a guilty verdict. So does the second trial — this one from April 2018. Both defendants lose their licenses for 30 days and are told to perform 24 hours of community service.