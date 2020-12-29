COVID-19 quarantine creates record amounts of trash

Crystal Dreisbach, the founder of Green To Go in Durham, wanted to eliminate restaurant trash even before the pandemic. Her company partners with local restaurants to offer reusable takeout boxes through an app.

Take the margherita pizza that went with your wine. Nearly 3 billion single-use cardboard pizza boxes are thrown away in the U.S. each year.

“That means a whole lot of greasy cardboard boxes that no matter how the poor cities and counties try to educate people, are very confusing about what to do,” Dreisbach said. “If you end up putting those in the garbage, you feel pained inside because you used that box for maybe an hour. And it doesn’t even fit in your kitchen trash.”

Besides bringing reusable containers or using a service like Green To Go, patrons can opt out of napkins, utensils or condiments from restaurants. If they come with the meal automatically, ask to return them.

“Don't go full Karen, we don't endorse that,” McClellan said. “But shoot for maybe a Kary.”

Many city and county waste management departments also publish garbage and recycling guides on their websites and social media. And if your garbage is on your curb a little later than normal, know that a driver will be coming soon.

“We are all doing the best we can,” Howard said.

At UNC Media Hub, students are hand-picked from various concentrations in the UNC School of Media and Journalism to work together to find, produce and market stories with state, regional and at times, national appeal.