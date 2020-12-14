COVID-19 surge threatens Charlotte hospital capacity. Top doctors say 'We need help.'

CHARLOTTE — Local hospitals could exceed their capacity to treat COVID-19 patients by early January if community spread of the virus doesn't slow down, a new analysis from North Carolina medical researchers shows.

And top doctors with the two major health care systems in Mecklenburg County urged residents on Friday to comply with basic coronavirus safeguards in order to stave off an unprecedented surge in hospitals.

Atrium Health and Novant Health still have adequate capacity to care for COVID-19 patients within the next month — though a dramatic rise in cases throughout November and December so far threatens further strain on medical workers, officials said.

The short-term outlook, the doctors said, is highly dependent on whether the public commits to following current health guidelines: Staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask in public spaces, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently.

"We all have the ability to act so we can hopefully dampen the curve," Atrium Health's Dr. Lewis McCurdy, an infectious diseases specialist, said during a news conference with Mecklenburg County officials.

"I don't think this is something that we have to accept, that we're going to be at capacity. This is something we can all act on."