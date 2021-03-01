COVID-19 variant from United Kingdom detected in Durham County

DURHAM — The first known B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 — the more contagious strain that was first discovered in the United Kingdom — has been detected in Durham County, health officials said.

Rod Jenkins, Durham County's health director, said detecting the case was expected — several already have been identified across the state, including in Guilford County, since the first one was confirmed on Jan. 27.

There are 37 known cases in North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency also says that 1,881 cases have been detected in 45 states.

The person who contracted this variant is in isolation, the health department said, and contacts have been identified. The circumstances that led to the person's infection are unknown.

New information about the COVID-19 variants is rapidly emerging, but at the moment, health experts say there is no evidence that these different strains cause more severe illness or increased risk of death. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective.

There is one known case in North Carolina of the other COVID-19 variant — B. 1.351 — which was first detected in South Africa. It was first confirmed here on Feb. 11 and there are 46 known cases in 14 states.