Cracking the code: N.C. teacher's mission to expose more to STEM fields is working

The 43-year-old Pierce was an elementary school teacher before taking a step away from the classroom in 2015 to co-own a barbecue food truck and catering company with her husband.

While looking for a school for one of her two children, she visited Mallard Creek STEM Academy and met Principal Deanna Smith.

“I knew I wanted to recruit Michelle because of her investment in education for her own children,” Smith said. “She asked all of the right questions while doing her research to decide if (Mallard Creek) was the right school for her kids. Obviously based on her choice, our values were aligned. Namely that every child can learn and it’s up to us to help overcome any potential barriers they might have.”

Pierce substituted at the school before becoming the middle school computer science teacher three years ago.

“I love the challenge of teaching something to students that would seem boring or difficult and flipping it so that it is interesting,” Pierce said, “and introducing something to them that they may not have otherwise considered trying.”