2020 was a particularly deadly year in Charlotte, tying a record that no one wants

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the police department's support specialists no longer go to crime scenes, she said. For the first time, they are working normal 9-to-5 hours and introducing themselves to two or three family members at police headquarters.

"We have learned that no matter what — as long as you offer concrete help and the family sees that you're following through — that connection will be made," Cortes said.

Hairston said she's not sure whether the coronavirus pandemic is driving the violence, but it doesn't help that people are out of work and children are stuck trying to go to school at home.

"I've never seen so many angry people," Hairston said.

The sheer amount of deaths this year has gotten Hairston thinking about how her group can prevent violence before a killing brings the group to hold balloon releases and wear pins bearing the faces of the victims. She is thinking about checking on families that are facing domestic violence, more conflict resolution support groups and reaching out to parents

"I just really wish I could say 'there were zero homicides this year,'" she said.