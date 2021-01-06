73-year-old NC veteran sentenced for receiving nearly $1 million in fraudulent benefits from the VA

A 73-year-old Fayetteville man who pleaded guilty to obtaining nearly $1 million in VA health care benefits was sentenced to probation and community service Tuesday, according to a news release.

Willie Dosher Cain was ordered to five years of probation and 250 hours of community service for defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs, according the release from U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin. Cain is a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Fayetteville Police Department, Martin said.

Cain pleaded guilty on June 17 to one count of embezzlement. U.S District Judge Thomas D. Schroeder cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the defendant’s age and prior military service as factors in determining the sentence, according to the release.

Cain also was ordered to pay $903,668.08 in restitution and forfeited $155,041.30 in cash, a modified 2018 Toyota Sienna van and a mobility scooter. He also received a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $150,000 and forfeited a Carolina Beach condominium in a related civil action.

