Abuse survivor managed tough process herself. Now, she hopes help's coming for others.

After separating from her abuser in 2014, Toussaint spent two years researching online about the legal process and resources for domestic abuse survivors. But her Google searches didn’t teach her everything.

First, Toussaint learned she could have saved money by filing a claim for child support through the state — not the county. Second, when she sought an emergency protective order the first time, Toussaint dialed back her request to a no-contact order — something a domestic violence lawyer would not have advised, she said.

There were also resources she didn’t know about or use to her advantage.

For example, Toussaint didn’t know about the county’s supervised visitation and exchange center, a space that allows victims to safely hand over their children when they have an active no-contact or restraining order. Toussaint had just been meeting her abuser in a Harris Teeter parking lot. One encounter ended with her in a headlock, she said.

Toussaint also represented herself in court until 2018, when a Safe Alliance attorney joined her. The restraining order was up for renewal, and Toussaint wasn’t sure how the judge would rule.

“The game shifted for me ... Going with (a Safe Alliance) attorney, they speak the language. They know the players,” she said.