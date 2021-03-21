Arrest made after Raleigh police say a man used a chainsaw to 'menace' others at hotel

RALEIGH — Police have arrested a man who they say threatened at least one person with a chainsaw at a Raleigh hotel Saturday night.

The unidentified man was wanted for attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and damage to property, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

The suspect was arrested in Raleigh near Garner, where police said he is believed to have lived. Kevin Pena, an officer at the Garner Police Department, told The News & Observer that the man is also accused of breaking into a Lowe's hardware store in Garner and stealing some items.

Donna-maria Harris, a spokeswoman for the RPD, said the department could not release any identifying information about the suspect until after he had been officially charged.

Officers responded to a call in the 2500 block of South Saunders Street at roughly 9:14 p.m. Saturday night, according to the release. The department said the suspect was "using a chainsaw to menace the victim."

The situation took place at the Super 8 motel at 2501 South Saunders St., according to the incident report. The suspect also damaged two room doors — one at the motel, and one at the Claremont Inn also on South Saunders Street.