Body of former High Point resident found in Robeson County
Body of former High Point resident found in Robeson County

ROWLAND — A body discovered on Monday in Robeson County has been identified as that of a former High Point resident.

Jessica Marie Lawrence.jpg

Jessica Marie Lawrence

The body of Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls, was discovered during a missing person search operation, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence was reported missing on October 12 by a family member.

“Not the information we wanted to hear but sadly, as expected we have terrible news to report,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release.

“I spoke with Jessica’s mother today and while this does bring a little relief to the family as to her being located, I can assure the public that we plan to bring the person(s) to justice that were involved in this heinous crime,” he said.

Lawrence, who worked at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, was last seen at her home on Sept. 26, the sheriff’s office said.

On October 14, Michael L. Brayboy, 42, of Rowland, was spotted driving Lawrence’s Jeep. Brayboy was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Red Springs, deputies said.

He’s charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender.

According to WGHP/FOX8, a friend of Lawrence’s said her and Brayboy had plans to go to Pembroke the night she went missing.

Investigators are continuing to conduct interviews and follow up on leads.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

