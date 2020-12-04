Bound to a murderer: Lizzie Turlington's death made infamous by peculiar Wilmington grave

The whole institute knew he had eyes for Turlington, and she seemed to know it as well. He pursued her and she seemed taken by his persistence, accepting his proposal for marriage on one condition — they wait until the summer of 1887 to wed.

For Turlington, her job and her students came first, and she didn't want to just get hitched and leave it all behind without putting her successor in place. It should be noted that in 1886, Turlington would have almost certainly be expected to leave her job upon marriage, and be a wife to her husband and a mother to the children they might have.

So she reportedly told Bingham he must wait until the term was over in the spring so she could have proper time to train her replacement. He obliged, but he wasn't happy about it.

In addition to being persistent, Bingham was known for his jealousy. Friends said after her death that Bingham had a particular problem with Turlington's colleague, Edward Goodwin, with whom she had struck up a friendship when they toured several deaf mute schools years earlier.

Bingham likely cooked up scenarios in his mind where Turlington was just biding her time with him until she could run off with Goodwin — thoughts that only fed the flames of an anger inside him that would soon rear its ugly head.