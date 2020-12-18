Concord honors police officer, 25, killed in the line of duty

A memorial has been set up outside CPD headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Spring Street. Former Concord police Chief Merl Hamilton left a "Heroes Live Forever" wristband at the site.

Flowers, notes and mementos continued to grow throughout the day Thursday.

Friends, family members and those who knew Jason Shuping expressed shock and heartbreak at the news of his death. Many on social media talked about his kind nature and willingness to help others.

"Jason Shuping, you will forever be remembered as a kind, always smiling, respectful and all around amazing guy!" one friend wrote.

Those who want to donate to the Shuping or Robinson family can mail donations to FOP Lodge 64, which will distribute them to the families:

FOP Lodge 64

PO Box 5302

Concord, NC 28027

All checks should be made payable to FOP Lodge 64, and the memo line should include the designated officer’s name. Donors can also give through Venmo @NCFOP64.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said the death of Officer Shuping marks another sad day in the state.