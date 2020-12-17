Concord police officer dead, another wounded after confronting suspect, NC officials say

Two more Concord police officers and the ALE agent went to the restaurant, where they found a male on foot fitting the description of the carjacking suspect, officials said.

"Moments after the agent and officers approached the subject, the subject pulled out a handgun and began shooting in the direction of the officers. We believe this is the point in time in which the officers sustained their injuries," Gacek said.

"At about the same time as those shots were fired, two additional (Concord Police) officers approached the area on foot, at which time they observed the two injured (officers) and the subject, who had just entered a nearby SUV that did not belong to him. As these two officers approached there was an exchange of gunfire. ... The subject was struck during that gunfire exchange and sustained fatal injuries."

The two officers involved in that exchange of gunfire were not injured, Gacek said. The officers involved but not injured are 37 and 43 years old, according to Concord officials.

Gacek said responding officers found the fatally shot officer on the ground and the wounded officer standing nearby "protecting the officer."