Court: NC officers' shortcut across yard soiled evidence

About 9:30 p.m., the officers saw the suspect get into a car and made a beeline to it. Falls was handcuffed because he wasn’t listening to commands, and an officer found inside the car a revolver and some vials with oil inside.

An officer ultimately knocked on the front door, where Falls' fiancée was inside. The officers obtained a search warrant for the home and located more evidence. Falls pleaded guilty to charges and received a suspended prison sentence after unsuccessfully challenging the refusal of Superior Court Judge Daniel Kuehnert to suppress the evidence obtained.

In reversing the refusal, Brook wrote the officers failed to behave as a peddler or even trick-or-treater would. Many courts have found late-night police inquiries unreasonable, and the no-trespassing sign signaled the yard wasn't open to the public, according to Brook. Court of Appeals Judge Valerie Zachary agreed with Brook's opinion.

Judge Phil Berger Jr., a former district attorney, wrote a dissenting opinion. He said cutting in the front yard was reasonable in order to speak with Falls to follow up the tip when his car was running, and that the sign alone wasn't enough to revoke the “implied license” to approach.

The 2-1 decision means the state Supreme Court is obligated to hear the case if requested.

Berger joins the Supreme Court next month after his November election victory. Brook, formerly an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, lost his election and will be leaving the intermediate appeals court in a couple of weeks.