DaBaby knocked man's tooth out in 'unprovoked attack,' lawsuit says

Charlotte rapper DaBaby and some of his associates are accused of beating and robbing a vacation rental home owner near Hollywood Hills, Calif., and breaking COVID-19 crowding rules to boot, a lawsuit said.

The 29-year-old rapper "sucker-punched" and bloodied Gary Pagar, the 64-year-old homeowner, and knocked his tooth out in the "unprovoked attack" on Dec. 2, Pagar said in his lawsuit filed on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

DaBaby also broke California COVID-19 rules by letting dozens of people into the home that day, according to the lawsuit.

And the rapper violated terms of the contract he signed to rent the home by having a commercial film crew shoot a video there, Pagar said.

"No sooner had they arrived, then they brought 40 people and a commercial film crew to the property," according to the lawsuit. "When Mr. Pagar asked them to stop, they beat and battered him, stole his phone by force so he couldn't call the police, and threatened him."

The group vandalized his house and left with various items they'd stolen, Pagar said in the lawsuit.

Photo shows assault, lawsuit says

The lawsuit refers to DaBaby by his real name, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk.