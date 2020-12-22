Death certificate confirms cause of death of veteran found at Fort Bragg

Death records indicate one of the men whose body was found at Fort Bragg earlier this month died of gunshot wounds.

The bodies of Timothy J. Dumas, 44, and William J. Lavigne II, 37, were found Dec. 2 near a Fort Bragg training area.

A death certificate for Dumas shows he was found in the woods near Manchester Road and died from gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

The medical examiner ruled the cause of death as a homicide and that Dumas was "shot by (an) unknown person."

As of Monday, a death certificate for Lavigne was not on file in Cumberland County.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command had not released any public information about the deaths as of Monday.

"The investigation is ongoing," said Chris Grey, a spokesman for the command, on Monday.

Army officials said Dumas served in the Army as a property accounting technician from November 1996 to March 2016, separating as a chief warrant officer 3.

His records show he deployed to Afghanistan in 2003, 2005, 2007 and between 2008 and 2009.