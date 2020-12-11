Dive teams search waters off Cape Lookout for decapitated body of Fort Bragg soldier

Army investigators say Roman-Martinez, a native of Chino, California, was "camping with fellow soldiers" when he vanished May 22 from the South Core Banks, one of the barrier islands that make up Cape Lookout National Seashore.

A head washed up May 29 on a nearby beach and experts used dental records to make a positive identification of the remains as those of Roman-Martinez, McClatchy News reported last week.

The autopsy found evidence of "chop" marks at the neck and the soldier's jaw was broken in at least two places. However, due to the lack of a body, a specific cause of death has not been established, it was reported.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a $25,000 reward "for credible information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide." No arrests have been announced.

"Our Special Agents continue to work closely with several Federal and local agencies on this investigation," U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesman Chris Grey said in a release. "We are aggressively investigating the death of this soldier and will not stop until we bring those responsible to justice."

The mystery surrounding the investigation — and the grisly details of the killing — have resulted in heavy media coverage in Roman-Martinez's home state of California. A Change.org petition set up to raise awareness and "rally justice" (Justice For Enrique Roman Martinez) has gotten more than 20,000 signatures.