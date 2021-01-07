Dozens arrested during riot at US Capitol. These suspects are from NC.

A violent mob of pro-President Donald Trump supporters overran the nation's Capitol Wednesday, resulting in at least 69 arrests, four people dead and 14 D.C. officers injured, the Metropolitan Police reported.

Congress was set to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's win Wednesday when elected officials, Congressional staff, journalists and other people working in the United States Capitol buildings were evacuated.

Metropolitan Police released a list Thursday morning of 69 people who have been arrested during Wednesday's attack. The list included several from North Carolina who were charged with curfew violations while a few also were charged with unlawful entry. Washington set a 6 p.m. curfew Wednesday.

Police said more arrests are expected and released several photos of people of interest in connection with "unrest-related offenses." The photos show people in the Capitol halls, on the Senate floor and in unidentified Congressional offices. One photo shows a rioter posing with a statue while another shows someone holding a shard of the sign that was outside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Here is who was charged Wednesday from North Carolina, as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

• Jere Bower, 45, home city unknown. Curfew violation and unlawful entry.