Durham neighborhood wants to escape being in the crossfire of violence

DURHAM — On the side of the street where Syncere Burrell died is a shrine in the shape of a heart, about 3 feet wide.
It has a white cross, stuffed animals and 18 candles, one for each year of Burrell's life. A Black Lives Matter sign juts out of the dirt from behind a yellow, plush bear.
"I feel like his life mattered, you know, to me, his nephews, his sisters, brothers," Lavern Lucier said as she stood beside her son's memorial.
Too many young men are fighting each other in the streets, she said.
"I put it right here because that's where we need to start it," she said. "We need to start with our own, because that's our issue."
Burrell lived in Southside, what many also call Hayti, a once-flourishing hub for the city's Black middle class that some residents say the city neglected for decades.
Now, the neighborhood is among those seeing a citywide surge in shootings. A 23-year-old man was killed on Dawkins Street last month, one of four killings in Durham within a two-week span. Residents say they want change: more financial support from the city and, in some cases, more police presence.
"You see the investments that's happened, billion dollars of investments that are happening in downtown Durham, just across the railroad tracks," said Bishop Clarence Laney. "There is this sense of hopelessness among many people in the community."
Laney has been a minister at Monument of Faith Church on Simmons Street for over 25 years. It's one of at least 10 churches in and around the Hayti district.
"There are millions of dollars (being invested) in certain parts of Durham, but in other certain parts of Durham, there seems to be this disinvestment still, and I think that has to change," he said. "There has to be an economic engine in communities in order for them to do well."
While homicides are slightly down this year in Durham, shootings have soared. Non-domestic firearm assaults, which includes non-fatal shootings, are up 44% compared to last year and 26% compared to the previous five-year average.
Laney said his first funeral service was for a gunshot victim. The issue has been a constant in the life of his church, he said, and it's getting closer.
"Some of the violent crimes and murders that were happening, they were not happening in the direct vicinity of the church," he said. "Now they are."
He says people are struggling during the pandemic, but he points too to a general unrest felt by many African American people across the country.
"We've had presidential leadership, or the lack thereof, who refused to even denounce the violence that was occurring and even to speak in support of Black lives," he said, in reference to George Floyd's death and the killing of other Black Americans by police officers.
"So as a young man, who's already feeling hopeless, I see this played on the national stage," he said. "'What is my incentive? No one cares about me. No one cares about my community. So why should I?'"
As of Nov. 28, 291 people had been shot in Durham this year, up from 179 at the same time last year, according to statistics the Durham Police Department provided upon a public information request from The News & Observer. Twenty-eight people had been killed.
Forty-six of those shot were 17 years old or younger, the statistics show. Fourteen were 15 or younger.
'Those streets were calling his name'
On Aug. 10, police officers found Burrell shot inside a car at Linwood Avenue and Lincoln Street.
The car was parked around the corner from his house and in front of First Chronicles Community Church, which he had attended as a boy.
Burrell's pastor said he was respectful, always had a positive attitude, and was a leader for young kids.
"This was one of the worst days of my 21 years as a minister, when I walked out and I saw that yellow tape, blocking us from the church," said Pastor William V. Lucas.
The church had helped many families touched by violence, but this was the first member who had been killed, he said.
"His mother, praying, I saw her praying every Sunday. Praying for her son. And those streets were calling his name," Lucas said.
He paused to take a breath.
"And he got to a point, that the streets, like so many others, are so much more appealing than the programs and the things that we were trying to teach," he said.
'Historically forgotten'
Vivian Deloris Gunn, 72, remembers when Grant Street was filled with houses. And shootings, she said, were practically unheard of.
Now three squares of vacant land sit on her block. Walking up the street toward the Durham Freeway overpass, she can still name who once lived there.
Five generations of her family had lived in Hayti. She could walk to the doctor's office, the bakery, or any of the businesses on Parrish Street, the historic Black Wall Street that included N.C. Mutual, the nation's largest Black-owned insurance company. Families would greet each other from their front porches, she said.
"There was never any arguing, fussing or fighting in the streets," Gunn said. People were busy working, she said.
"When urban renewal came in, it destroyed that," she said.
In the 1960s and early '70s, developers bulldozed swaths of Hayti for N.C. 147, an outgrowth of the Urban Renewal movement when federal dollars built development projects across the nation. In Durham, the freeway displaced over 4,000 homes and 500 businesses, many run by African American families, according to Bull City 150.
In a July report to the City Council, Durham's racial equity task force called the Urban Renewal program a "seismic tragedy in Black Durhamites' lives," with aftershocks reverberating in the Hayti community 50 years later.
"Employment (had been) so prevalent for African Americans that national leaders like Booker T. Washington and W. E. B. Dubois came to that area and said, 'This is a model of what an African American community could be or should be," said Lucas. "And fast forward to today, a lot of that has been destroyed."
"You still have a fragmented N.C. Mutual, but the only entity that has really prospered and is really strong is N.C. Central University," he said, citing the historically black university on Fayetteville Street. "The rest of the area has been devastated."
"It is a historical community that has been historically forgotten," Laney said.
Memorial quilt
After Lucier's son died, she met other mothers who had lost family members to gun violence.
On Saturdays, she goes to a rally called "Guns down, hearts up," outside the Police Headquarters on Main Street to protest shootings.
After Adams was killed, Lucier visited his mother at her home. Adams had been one of her son's closest friends, she said.
"She was like, 'my son loved your son,'" Lucier said. "I said, 'Yeah I know. They loved each other.'"
Three days after a vigil for the teen, Sidney Brodie sewed the name "Anthony Adams" into a quilt on a long row of tables as Lucier watched.
Now well over 60 feet long, Brodie's Homicide Memorial Quilt displays the names of hundreds of people killed in Durham County since 1997.
The patches for "Syncere Burrell" and for "Anthony Adams" are stitched side by side, just above the dates they died, "8-10-20" and "11-8-20."