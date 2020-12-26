Durham neighborhood wants to escape being in the crossfire of violence

Laney has been a minister at Monument of Faith Church on Simmons Street for over 25 years. It's one of at least 10 churches in and around the Hayti district.

"There are millions of dollars (being invested) in certain parts of Durham, but in other certain parts of Durham, there seems to be this disinvestment still, and I think that has to change," he said. "There has to be an economic engine in communities in order for them to do well."

While homicides are slightly down this year in Durham, shootings have soared. Non-domestic firearm assaults, which includes non-fatal shootings, are up 44% compared to last year and 26% compared to the previous five-year average.

Laney said his first funeral service was for a gunshot victim. The issue has been a constant in the life of his church, he said, and it's getting closer.

"Some of the violent crimes and murders that were happening, they were not happening in the direct vicinity of the church," he said. "Now they are."

He says people are struggling during the pandemic, but he points too to a general unrest felt by many African American people across the country.