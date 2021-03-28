Faith Hedgepeth: A timeline and resources tracing the UNC student's unsolved killing

The report also detailed cuts and bruises on her arms and legs and blood under her fingernails.

In addition to the blood pooled underneath Hedgepeth’s head, blood had also spattered on the wall and closet door.

Police told ABC News in 2016 that it is more likely than not that Hedgepeth was raped.

What evidence do police have?

Police believe a Bacardi Peach Rum bottle normally kept in the kitchen is the murder weapon. The bottle had “tissue fragments” and DNA on it.

In addition to blood and tissue evidence, police collected semen from Hedgepeth’s body.

Police also found a white, Time-Out fast-food bag on the bed with the handwritten words: “I’M NOT STUPID BITCH” and “JEALOUS.” Unlike other pieces of evidence in the room, the bag did not have blood on it.

Later, a friend would turn over a bizarre voicemail message from Hedgepeth that appeared to be an accidental pocket dial from the night she was killed. The message was hard to understand, but has been analyzed by experts, some of whom believe it captures moments from the assault. The Chapel Hill Police said they do not consider the voicemail to be from the time of the assault.