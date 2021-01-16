Family of slain N.C. man seeks answers decades after his death

Covolo told the Times that a hair sample sent to the SBI crime lab didn’t match any of the three suspects; however, the real issue was an eyewitness who agreed to testify but later refused to take the stand should a trial go forward.

Another witness said he’d testify against the three men, but he was an inmate with zero credibility, according to Covolo.

A detective at the time said police would have to live with the district attorney’s office’s decision. Family members said they were confused and disappointed.

Since the charges were dropped, Lyles has been convicted of selling drugs and attempted breaking and entering. Best has been convicted of breaking and entering, larceny and a drug-related charge, according to information provided by the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Thompson was turned over to federal immigration authorities. His name dropped from state public records after that.

‘Someone knows something’