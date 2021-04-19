Former N.C. police chief faces 73 criminal charges after issues with department's evidence locker discovered

CHADBOURN — The former chief of the Chadbourn Police Department has been arrested, according to a news release from the State Bureau of Investigation.

William Anthony Spivey faces 73 charges after an investigation into misconduct allegations. The investigation came at the request of District Attorney Jon David on March 2.

Spivey, 35, of Fair Bluff was arrested without incident about 3:45 p.m. Monday, according to the release. He was being held on $665,000 secured bail at the Columbus County Detention Center.

He was placed on paid administrative leave March 5 after David recommended that the town suspend him due to issues with the police department’s evidence locker.

Among the items reported missing from the evidence room were more than $32,000 in cash, two handguns and a rifle, 367 doses of Xanax and varying amounts of hydrocodone, Oxycontin and methadone, the Associated Press reported.

Arrest warrants indicate the offenses occurred between August 2018 and March 2021 and that the stolen evidence was relevant to criminal cases.

It was determined that Spivey failed to produce evidence in multiple cases and he later resigned from the job, according to Mayor Phillip Britt.